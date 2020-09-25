WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik supports “a peaceful transition of power between presidential terms, regardless of the party," according to a statement from her campaign Friday.
The statement came in response to a 7 News question, after President Trump twice this week declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power to Joe Biden if he loses November’s election.
“As a Constitutionalist, Congresswoman Stefanik supports a peaceful transition of power between presidential terms, regardless of the party," according to the statement supplied by Maddie Anderson, spokeswoman for the Stefanik campaign.
"Congresswoman Stefanik took an oath to defend the Constitution, and will always uphold that oath.”
On Thursday, President Trump cast doubt on the integrity of the upcoming election, saying “We want to make sure that the election is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be.”
That followed comments from the president Wednesday in which, when asked about a peaceful transition of power, he responded “we’re going to have to see what happens” with November’s election.
President Trump’s comments have prompted other Republicans to publicly reiterate their support for the orderly transfer of power from president to president, a cornerstone of democracy.
Mitch McConnell, the senate majority leader, tweeted Thursday that “There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.