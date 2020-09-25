Veronica Baxter Bisnett, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Veronica Baxter Bisnett was born April 20, 1929 in Potsdam, NY to the late George and Geraldine (Benton) Baxter. She graduated from Potsdam Central School in 1947. After high school, she worked for Corbett’s Jewelry Store as a sales person. She then went on to work for New York Telephone Company, and after 30 years of employment she retired from Ames department store.