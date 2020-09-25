Veronica Baxter Bisnett, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Veronica Baxter Bisnett was born April 20, 1929 in Potsdam, NY to the late George and Geraldine (Benton) Baxter. She graduated from Potsdam Central School in 1947. After high school, she worked for Corbett’s Jewelry Store as a sales person. She then went on to work for New York Telephone Company, and after 30 years of employment she retired from Ames department store.
She will be sadly missed by her children; Colleen (Alger) Wallace, Michael (Denise) Bisnett, Betsy (Bill) Henry, Chet (Eve) Bisnett, Barbara (Scott) Holden, and a son-in-law Ted Sirko, her sister Nancy (Ray) Stoneburner, brother Harold (Gus) (Peggy) Baxter, sister Felicitas Baxter as well as 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Veronica was predeceased by her parents George and Geraldine, two sisters Genevieve Baxter and Jane Baxter Genton and by her daughter Karen Sirko in 2016 and her grandson Shane Bisnett in 2019.
A grateful cancer survivor, Veronica was a devout Catholic who enjoyed being a Eucharistic Minister, singing in the church choir and was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
As a long time resident of Mayfield Apartments, she served on the advisory board for many years and enjoyed being an active member of the Mayfield community.
Most of all, Veronica was devoted to her family. Whether she was cheering from the stands or watching a performance, she always kept up on the many activities and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.
In her spare time, Veronica loved to read and was always looking forward to the next good book.
Memorial donations in Veronica’s memory can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 17 Lawrence Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences, thoughts, and fond memories of Veronica can be shared with her family at www.garnerfh.com.
A funeral mass for Veronica A. Bisnett, 91, of Potsdam will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam with Rev. Stephen Rocker officiating. Burial will follow the mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam.
