Watertown street closed after apparent bus, pedestrian accident

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A portion of State Street in Watertown is closed to traffic after an incident involving a bus.
City police and firefighters were called to the scene Friday afternoon.
The incident appears to have involved a pedestrian and an Adirondack Trailways bus in front of the bus terminal.
7 News has a crew on the scene.
Our reporters tell us it appears a person is lying under a blue tarp on the sidewalk. The scene is surrounded by yellow police tape.
State Street is closed from William Street to Winthrop Street.
We’ll update this story when we get more information.
