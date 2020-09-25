World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Adams man is celebrating a big a birthday. Clarence Sheley is turning 103.
Clarence is a World War II Navy veteran and a former funeral home director.
He’s lived to be a great-great grandfather and says he had a wonderful marriage for more than 60 years.
Clarence showed us around his wood shop, where he still spends a few hours a day working on projects.
“When I am doing that, my mind is entirely focused on the wood working. I am not thinking about any problems or anything that’s going on in the world or anything else. So that’s helped me quite a lot,” he said.
While his woodwork is impressive, Clarence says his greatest accomplishment is his involvement in the Adams community.
