World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday
Clarence Sheley (Source: WWNY)
By Katie Benoit | September 25, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 4:10 PM

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Adams man is celebrating a big a birthday. Clarence Sheley is turning 103.

Clarence is a World War II Navy veteran and a former funeral home director.

He’s lived to be a great-great grandfather and says he had a wonderful marriage for more than 60 years.

Clarence showed us around his wood shop, where he still spends a few hours a day working on projects.

“When I am doing that, my mind is entirely focused on the wood working. I am not thinking about any problems or anything that’s going on in the world or anything else. So that’s helped me quite a lot,” he said.

While his woodwork is impressive, Clarence says his greatest accomplishment is his involvement in the Adams community.

