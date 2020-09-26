Adolfo Herrera-Hernandez, 35, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Adolfo Herrera-Hernandez, 35, of Wilson Road, passed away at home early Wednesday morning September 23, 2020.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend Adolfo. Please consider making a donation to help get Adolfo back to his cherished Virginia and children in Mexico. Contributions may be made by clicking the donate button on Adolfo’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com or donations may be sent to Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367.
Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Lowville.
