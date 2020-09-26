Candlelight vigil in Potsdam honors black lives lost to police brutality

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The group Black Lives Matter Potsdam held a candlelight vigil Saturday night to honor black lives lost to police brutality and to advocate for change.
The group gathered at the Potsdam Post Office to remember those lost and share stories of others still seeking justice.
Organizers say they just want justice and fair treatment for all people.
The group will also host a “Justice for Breonna Taylor” march Sunday at 1 PM at the Postdam Post Office.
