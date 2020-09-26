Flame of Hope passed along at Special Olympics torch run in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement Special Olympics torch run happened Friday morning.
Dozens of participants were escorted from the Ogdensburg Police Department to the Ogdensburg Elks Club by patrol cars where a luncheon was then provided.
This is an annual event organized by State Trooper Theresa McCargar.
She says the athletes can’t have their usual Special Olympics sports this year due to the pandemic, so they raised awareness for the Special Olympics movement with the walk instead.
The Flame of Hope torch was seen being passed on. It looks like it was a job well done by everyone who participated.
