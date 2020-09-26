Gouverneur’s Annual Pumpkin Fest brings people in from across the north country

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds was packed Saturday for the 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival.
People from all over the north country came out to see some of the biggest pumpkins in the area while walking around to vendors and enjoying some fair favorites.
The biggest pumpkin in the adult division weighed in at 1,108 pounds from Christine Nolan followed close behind by her grandson Brayden who won the youth division with a weight of 752 pounds.
The fair board was excited they were able to host the festival and the community sure appreciates all of the work they put it to make it happen.
“It’s a lot of fun. It gives us a project to and we look forward to it every year,” said Christine Nolan.
“There is a lot of thought and you know you have the guidelines to follow. There is a lot that goes into it. These guys have worked hard. And it is great to see they can do this for the community,” said Krista Wainwright, who was enjoying the festivities.
The festival also hosted it’s annual pumpkin drop earlier in the afternoon as board members helped to fill the large pumpkin will numbered golf balls.
The 660 pound pumpkin was dropped from 76 feet in the air as Courtney Matice from Gouverneur took home the $500 prize after her golf ball traveled over 119 feet.
