Massena firefighter loses home, department is fundraising to help his family

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Massena fireman is without a home after a fire destroyed his Friday afternoon.
The Massena Fire Department responded to the Pontoon Bridge Road home of one of their own, Jason Horan, around 1:30 PM. They say when they arrived it was already heavily engulfed in smoke and flames.
Massena Fire Chief Paul Brownell says it was a total loss and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
To help Horan and his family, the department is holding a Chicken Barbeque and Bottle Drive on October 4th at 11 AM at the Massena Fire Station. Meals will be handed out through drive thru and delivery only.
There will also be a golf tournament October 3rd at the Cedar View Golf Club with a 9:30 AM start. It will be a Four Person Scramble format at $75 per person.
You can learn more on the fire department’s Facebook page.
“Jason is a very active member of the fire department. He would do anything for anyone, so we’re doing anything we can to support him and his family as they get back on their feet,” said Brownell.
