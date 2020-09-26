Myra J. Come, 56, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Myra J. Come, 56, Watertown passed away Wednesday, September 23rd at her home while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
She was born in Watertown, NY the daughter of Roy and Martha Greene Come. Myra was one of the first students to graduate from the Special Education Program at Watertown High School. She worked for several years at JRC where she was loved by many.
Myra had a contagious laugh and smile that would light up the room and enjoyed listening to music. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her mother, Martha Come Raskauskas, Watertown; 3 sisters Julia (John) Billings, Watertown; Debbie Seymour, Watertown; Patricia (Francis Ryan) Gebo, Watertown; brother Kevin Come, Watertown and several nieces and nephews.
Myra was predeceased by her father Roy and 3 brothers Randy, Elmer and Raymond Michael Come.
Her family would like to thank her foster parents Wendell and Sharon Canfield for the many years of caring for Myra.
There will not be any services held.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson Co., 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or Jefferson Rehabilitation Center, 380 Gaffney Dr., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
