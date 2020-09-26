Say “yes to recovery” walk in Ogdensburg Saturday

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Say “yes to recovery” - that was the message shared in Ogdensburg Saturday morning.
September is National Recovery Month, so the Seaway Valley Prevention Council decided to celebrate with a walk for recovery through the city.
People from all over St. Lawrence County came out wearing their best purple attire.
“To raise awareness for those who have found recovery from substance use disorder, and for maybe those that are still looking for recovery,” said Program Manager Bill Doyle.
Among those in attendance was New York Assemblyman Mark Walczyk who says we need to take a community approach to battling addiction in the north country.
“It’s great to have assets like this and put events together like this to bring attention to the issue. We need to be on the road to recovery, certainly need to bring a lot of attention to the addiction issue and I am happy to be here to support it,” said Walczyk.
Before the walk began, the center showed members of the community how to use Narcan, an opioid reversal medication that helps to block the chance of an opioid overdose.
Then, the group left for their walk through the city.
Doyle says the recovery center hopes this walk will show the community they are here to help anyone who is struggling with addiction and that you don’t have to do it alone.
“So doing it alone is almost next to impossible. So the whole idea is to show this unified front that we are providing here and providing these recovery support services for anyone who needs it,” said Doyle.
If you or someone you know is looking for addiction resources, you can reach out to The Seaway Valley Prevention Council at 315-713-4861 or visit them on Facebook for more information.
