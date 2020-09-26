Susan Ann Staab, 92, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Susan Ann Staab, 92, of 222 State St., Carthage, died peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Sue was born on August 28, 1928 in Deferiet, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Tunia) Siedlecki. She attended school in Deferiet. She married Nicholas J. Staab on February 23, 1946 at St. Joseph’s Church in Hays, Kansas. Nicholas, a former employee of the St. Regis Paper Company died on October 14, 1975.
Sue enjoyed working many years for Willie and David Lewis at the Whistle Stop in Deferiet. She later worked as a teller for the St. Lawrence National Bank in Carthage for many years. She retired from Community Bank in 1992.
Sue loved her family with all her heart. She was a truly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was her absolute pride and joy. Her favorite pastime was to attend all the various sporting events of her son and then her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known as the “number one fan”. Sue had been very involved in athletics herself through the years. In particular, she enjoyed softball and bowling. During the time she bowled at the Deferiet Bowling Alleys, Sue made bowling league history there and for the Carthage area by bowling a 609. She was told then she was believed to be the first person ever to do so but most definitely the first woman. She has always been proud of that accomplishment.
Sue had a very generous heart and giving spirit. She was always giving of herself to family, friends, and the community. Sue volunteered her time whenever and wherever needed. Sue was a very active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #789 in Carthage. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Rita’s in Deferiet and then St. James Catholic Church of Carthage. Sue volunteered many years working for the St. James Fair.
She is survived by one son and his wife: Richard J. (Peggy) Staab of West Carthage, 7
grandchildren and their spouses, Tamara Anderson, Brian (Angel) Staab, Adam (Abby) Staab and Joseph Staab and companion Tasha, all of West Carthage, Andrew (Tara) Staab of Carthage, Anna (Steve) Steele of Scottsville, NY and Theresa (Eddie) Escudero of Pennellville, NY, 16 great grandchildren, a sister, Helen Piroli of Deferiet and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sue is predeceased by her grandson, Kevin M. Staab who died on October 24, 1974 and 6 brothers, John, Julius, Alexander, Stanley, Eddie and Tommy Siedlecki and 3 sisters, Agnes Gaffney, Pauline Vars and Dorothy Siedlecki (infant).
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 30 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Pastor officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday from 10-11am at the church. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. There will be a private family visitation at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home on Tuesday evening.
