Susan Ann Staab, 92, of Carthage

Sue loved her family with all her heart. She was a truly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was her absolute pride and joy. Her favorite pastime was to attend all the various sporting events of her son and then her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known as the “number one fan”. Sue had been very involved in athletics herself through the years. In particular, she enjoyed softball and bowling. During the time she bowled at the Deferiet Bowling Alleys, Sue made bowling league history there and for the Carthage area by bowling a 609. She was told then she was believed to be the first person ever to do so but most definitely the first woman. She has always been proud of that accomplishment.