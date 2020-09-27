4 candidates for Watertown city manager

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are four candidates in the running for Watertown city manager.
Mayor Jeff Smith confirmed that information with 7 News Sunday.
This comes after the city council met in executive session over the weekend to hold another round of interviews for the job.
The pool of 4 was narrowed down from the initial list of 29 applicants for the permanent city manager position.
Right now, Ken Mix is under contract as city manager through the end of 2020.
And although Mayor Smith could not confirm if Mix was in the running, Smith says he’s happy with the city’s options.
“The council is looking for someone who is going to move the city forward and do the best job for the City of Watertown and the citizens of the City of Watertown,” said Smith.
Smith says the final round of interviews are tentatively scheduled for mid-October.
He says he hopes to have a decision by November.
