Could ECAC hockey split into 2 divisions?

“That obviously makes a lot of sense in terms of travel, you know what I mean? Its just not leaving states, not moving much, you know, not staying a lot of overnights. It just- that’s probably why that’s been bounced around and discussed, but like I said, as we go through this, maybe there’s a break or something. Maybe some things change and allow us to go back to- But hey, we’re just trying to find a good solution that works, that’s one of them that’s on the table, but certainly nothing has been voted on or nothing that’s concrete," said Jones.