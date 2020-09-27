Could ECAC hockey split into 2 divisions?

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - College Hockey News reported Thursday night that the ECAC is considering splitting up the league into 2 divisions for the men’s and women’s college hockey seasons which are set to begin in January: the New England Division and the New York Division.
While this is an option, no final decision has been made. But Clarkson Men’s Hockey Coach Casey Jones says the plan makes sense.
“That obviously makes a lot of sense in terms of travel, you know what I mean? Its just not leaving states, not moving much, you know, not staying a lot of overnights. It just- that’s probably why that’s been bounced around and discussed, but like I said, as we go through this, maybe there’s a break or something. Maybe some things change and allow us to go back to- But hey, we’re just trying to find a good solution that works, that’s one of them that’s on the table, but certainly nothing has been voted on or nothing that’s concrete," said Jones.
