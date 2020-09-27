Cuomo on COVID-19: “We cannot drop our guard”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo gave New Yorkers an update Sunday on the state’s progress during the coronavirus pandemic.
Of the 84,770 test results reported Saturday, 866, or 1.02%, were positive. The statewide total now sits at 455,626.
There were 6 COVID-19 deaths in New York State Saturday. That total is now 25,456.
“COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard. While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always,” Governor Cuomo said. “I urge New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments must continue to enforce state public health guidance. By staying vigilant and smart, we can beat COVID together.”
