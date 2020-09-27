Loren R. Lee, 77, formerly of New Bremen

Loren was born on March 23, 1943 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Raymond “Tiger” and Eleanor Nye Lee. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1961. Loren worked for his father building area homes and farms, including his own home and his daughter Robbin’s home. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1962 until 1966, and then served in the Navy Reserves. On March 26, 1966, he married Marilyn J. Halladay at the First Presbyterian Church in Lowville. Loren went back to work for his father at Lee Lumber for many years until 1980 when he went to work for Fort Drum doing carpentry, and was an estimator until his illness.