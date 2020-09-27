LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Loren R. Lee, 77, formerly of New Bremen, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he had been a patient since 2013.
Loren was born on March 23, 1943 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Raymond “Tiger” and Eleanor Nye Lee. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1961. Loren worked for his father building area homes and farms, including his own home and his daughter Robbin’s home. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1962 until 1966, and then served in the Navy Reserves. On March 26, 1966, he married Marilyn J. Halladay at the First Presbyterian Church in Lowville. Loren went back to work for his father at Lee Lumber for many years until 1980 when he went to work for Fort Drum doing carpentry, and was an estimator until his illness.
Loren was an honorary member of the New Bremen Fire Department, and was a founding member of the Pollack Swamp Hunting Club in Big Moose. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. Stillwater was his favorite place to be.
He is survived by four children and their spouses, Robbin and Patrick Brown of Lowville; Michael and Kristine Lee of Central Square; Kelly and Douglas O’Connor of Carthage; Kenneth and Bethany Lee of Lowville; his siblings, Harland and Patty Lee of Lowville; Donald and Ann Lee of Croghan; Bernard and Lory Lee of Beaver Falls; Darlene and Richard Crouse of Lowville; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Marilyn; a son, Loren R. Lee, Jr.; and a brother, Terry Lee.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Beaches Bridge Cemetery, Watson. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Loren’s memory to the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, for Activities, 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
