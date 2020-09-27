Raising their voices in Potsdam in support of Black Lives Matter

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chants rang through the streets of Potsdam as protesters gathered to highlight what they call the injustice surrounding Breonna Taylor’s death and the Black Lives Matter protestors are raising their voices even higher now.
“The world knows she didn’t get justice. The world knows the cops killed her," said protest organizer Jennifer Braxton.
As people gathered in front of the Postdam Post Office on Sunday singing for Breonna Taylor one thing was on the mind: Justice.
So they marched over two miles spreading their message.
“Things are not going to change unless we come out to the streets to protest the American government to change things for the better,” said St. Lawrence University student Alexander Reyes.
Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in March when police were executing a warrant at her apartment. As they entered, a man inside shot a gun. Police responded by shooting back, hitting Taylor 5 times.
One officer was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment over shooting into neighboring apartments. None of the three officers involved were charged directly with her death.
“The officer only got charged for the bullets that missed her," said Braxton.
But this march goes much deeper than one case. They’re here for all instances of police brutality.
“This isn’t a one-day fight. This is a fight that is going to go on every day. And until the people, especially the people in power who fill positions that are not loving and caring of everybody are out of their positions, then a lot of it is not going to change," said Braxton.
If you’re in Potsdam, you may see these protesters raising their voices every night at 5 PM in front of the Post Office on Elm Street.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.