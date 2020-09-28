Another summer-like day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This is the last of a string of very warm days.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds and highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.
There’s about a 20 percent chance of any precipitation all day and overnight.
Rain is likely Tuesday and we could see some heavy downpours.
A cold front moves through Tuesday, so it will stay cool all day. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
It gets even cooler for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Highs will be around 60 Wednesday and Thursday and rain is likely each day.
It will be in the 50s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There’s a chance of rain Friday and Saturday and it will be partly sunny on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.