Brasher Falls superintendent search continues with 1 candidate

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Brasher Falls Central School officials say they’re confident their one remaining candidate for superintendent is the right person for the job.
The school board decided to go ahead with Christopher Rose as the sole candidate after the other candidate, Michael Vanyo, took a job with Pocantico Hills Central School in Westchester County.
Because all candidates have been fully vetted, “at this juncture, the Board is confident in proceeding with Mr. Rose as the sole candidate,” officials said in a release.
Vanyo had been scheduled to meet with stakeholders on September 30.
School board officials say they won’t officially appoint Rose until they’ve spoken to stakeholders.
Rose is currently principal at the district’s middle school, a job he has held since 2004.
Before that, he was a social studies teacher at Brasher Falls and co-owner of Austin’s Convenience Store.
He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SUNY Potsdam.
