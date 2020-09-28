Daniel M. “Elsie” Powlin, 66, of Castorland

Mr. Powlin is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas A. and Mary Lou of Watertown; Michael G. and Donna of Brantingham; David W. of Orange Park, FL; a sister and brother-in-law, Wendy and Thomas Sweet of Lowville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his good friend Rick Farrell at Karcher Estates, who helped him stay in his home. He is predeceased by his parents.