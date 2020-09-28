Daniel M. “Elsie” Powlin, 66, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Daniel M. “Elsie” Powlin, 66, of Karcher Estates, died Saturday evening, September 26, 2020, at Lewis County General Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Martinsburg Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Contributions may be made to the Lewis County General Hospital for the Palliative Care Room, 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Mr. Powlin is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas A. and Mary Lou of Watertown; Michael G. and Donna of Brantingham; David W. of Orange Park, FL; a sister and brother-in-law, Wendy and Thomas Sweet of Lowville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his good friend Rick Farrell at Karcher Estates, who helped him stay in his home. He is predeceased by his parents.
Daniel was born on October 26, 1953 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Alexander O. and Yvonne Blade Powlin. He graduated from Lowville Academy. A marriage to Kathy Platt ended in divorce. Daniel worked as a mechanic for area businesses for several years.
He enjoyed having a good time with his friends, and his cat, Yowser.
