Fort Drum’s Mountain Peak begins

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mountain Peak starts at Fort Drum.
It’s a training exercise for the 10th Mountain Division involving troops on the ground and in the air.
It’ll go for 2 weeks.
If you’re around post, you may see increased traffic or hear more noise as soldiers conduct live-fire exercises and air-assault operations.
Sixty of the soldiers on post are from the 10th Mountain Division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team from Fort Polk, Louisiana. Because that state is on New York’s quarantine list, we asked what protocols are in place.
Fort Drum told us the 3rd BCT troops all quarantined for 2 weeks before coming to Fort Drum and then, before soldiers could board a plane, they needed to test negative for COVID-19.
