Harold L. Lofink, 84, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harold L. Lofink, 84, of 40 N. Broad St., West Carthage died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Harold was born on June 4, 1936 in Carthage, the son of the late Adam and Hazel (Baxter) Lofink. He was a graduate of Augustinian Academy and attended Canton ATI. He married the former Marie B. Bowman on October 11, 1958 at St. James Church in Carthage. Harold was the Vice-President of the family owned business, Lofink Motor Company in Carthage, retiring on June 1, 1998.
His memberships include the BPOE Elks Lodge # 1762, Knights of Columbus Council # 291, Carthage Lions Club where he was very active and was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife: Marie B. Lofink of West Carthage, one daughter: Karen L.(Jeff) Brady of Centennial, CO, three sons: Adam (JoAnn) Lofink of Auburn, Thomas Lofink of Liverpool and Bruce Lofink of Carthage, 8 Grandchildren, one sister: Jeanne Simone of New Jersey and a brother: Joseph Lofink of Southport, NC and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a granddaughter, Kylee Marie Lofink.
Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He coached Pee-Wee baseball, enjoyed bowling and hunting and was a former member of the President’s Hunting Club of Lake Bonaparte.
He enjoyed cooking, slowly and meticulously preparing dishes to his perfection. Always a gracious host, friends and family often started their New Year’s Day eating Harold’s delicious clam chowder, becoming a special tradition for all.
Lake Bonaparte was always a joy for him where he loved early morning boat rides, fishing, hunting, fireside chats and the simple serenity of nature. As many know he was a NY Giants fan and never wavered from his loyalty to the LA Dodgers. He treasured country music and long, slow autumn drives admiring the beauty of the North Country.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 3 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. A calling hour will precede the funeral service at the church from 1:00-2:00pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 120 Washington St., Suite 419, Watertown, NY 13601.
