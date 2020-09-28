Hunting could be tough at some wildlife management areas, DEC says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Waterfowl hunters may have difficulty with low water levels at three popular north country hunting spots.
Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation say levels are low at the wildlife management areas at Perch River in Jefferson County, Upper and Lower Lakes near Canton, and Wilson Hill near Massena.
DEC officials say duck hunters are still welcome to hunt, but the low water and thick vegetation in spots could make it difficult.
Water levels are down a foot or two at Perch River, down about a foot at Upper and Lower Lakes, and vary depending on the pool at Wilson Hill.
