JCC to host virtural forum on racism

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “What is Racism?” That’s the subject of a public forum coming up at Jefferson Community College next month.
Margaret Taylor, director of Student Activities and Inclusion at JCC, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.
The forum will be held on Tuesday, October 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The public is welcome.
The forum will discuss racism in the historical and contemporary context and examine interpersonal relations of racism as well as institutional racial inequities.
By exploring the dynamics of racism, JCC says it hopes to gain a better understanding on how to address individual and systemic racism in today’s society.
Reverend Dr. Jerome Wichelns will moderate. There will be a panel comprised of faculty and students.
Register for the event online at www.sunyjefferson.edu.
Once people register to attend, an email confirmation with the Zoom link and password will be sent to them.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.