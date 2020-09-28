SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary E. Simmons, 81 of Sackets Harbor passed away September 26, 2020 at University Hospital, Syracuse after suffering a stroke.
Mary was born August 2, 1939 in Schenectady, New York the daughter of Howard and Helen Kaulbach Herbert. She graduated from school in Schenectady.
She married William F. Simmons on September 3, 1977 in Schenectady. She worked as a sales clerk at Woolworths Department Store until they closed and retired from Ames Department Store.
Mary was a member of the Harold W. Townsend Post Legion Auxiliary in Sackets Harbor.
She is survived by her husband William and children: Barbara Metcalf of Calcium, Cheryl Powers of N. Carolina, Mary Kane, Michael Kane, Walter Kane all of Schenectady and Lisa Simmons of Saratoga Springs, NY. She has six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Two brothers Howard Herbert and wife Lonnie of Jacksonville, NC and Edward Herbert of Schenectady also survive.
A private calling hours and service will be held at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
