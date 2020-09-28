Morristown man accused of endangering victim & child

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Morristown man is accused of trying to run someone off the road who had a child in her vehicle.
State police say 26 year old Deric Krake threatened the victim and her child, used profane language, made obscene gestures, and nearly caused a collision when he tried to force them off County Route 6 in Hammond.
Troopers say Krake left the scene, but they spotted him later in his vehicle in a tree line in a field off the road. He tried to flee across the field, but crashed the vehicle after striking an embankment and becoming airborne.
Krake was charged with driving while intoxicated, second degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and – because he didn’t have permission to use the vehicle he was driving – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
He was arraigned by Clifton town court and was released on his own recognizance. He will appear in Morristown town court at a later date.
