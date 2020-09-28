Motorcyclist charged with felony DWI after crash

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man injured in a motorcycle accident earlier this month has been charged with felony drunk driving.
State police say 31-year-old Cody Young crashed his motorcycle in the early morning hours of September 19 after losing control of it on County Route 12 in Gouverneur.
He was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of a broken leg and cuts to his face.
After he was release from the hospital, Young was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
He was arraigned in Gouverneur town court and released to appear back in that court at a later date.
