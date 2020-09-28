NBA Finals set: LeBron, Lakers will meet Butler, Heat

Their motto in these playoffs has been “Leave A Legacy,” a nod to the great Kobe Bryant — the Lakers legend who died, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The last Lakers' championship was in 2010, when Bryant got his fifth and last title. James has been in the finals every year but once since. There never was a LeBron vs. Kobe finals, to the dismay of many, but in its place comes a finals trip where James and the Lakers will play with Bryant in very much in mind.