Potsdam man charged with DWI after buggy crash sent 2 to hospital

TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Potsdam man faces a drunk driving charge after allegedly crashing his vehicle into the rear end of a buggy, injuring 2 people, and fleeing the scene.
State police arrested 33 year old Howard King II following the crash Saturday morning on State Route 11B in the town of Dickinson in Franklin County.
Troopers said King tried to pass a horse and buggy and struck the rear of the buggy. He then allegedly struck a mailbox and left the scene.
As police rushed to the accident, they spotted King’s vehicle, which had heavy front-end damage.
Troopers stopped him on County Route 5. Police said his blood alcohol content was .10 percent.
The driver of the buggy, 54 year old David Schlabach, and a passenger, 9 year old Andy Schlabach, both of North Lawrence, were taken to Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital in Malone with injuries.
Two other occupants, 17 year old Jonas Schlabach and 14 year old Mattie Schlabach, were not injured.
King was charged with driving while intoxicated and was released. He was issued a ticket to appear in Dickinson Town Court.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.