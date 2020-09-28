Stacey J. Putney, 44, of Chase Mills

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Stacey J. Putney age 44, resident of Chase Mills, NY passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning (September 26, 2020) at her mother’s home. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the funeral services at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Donna Fitchette officiating.
Stacey was born in Ogdensburg to Linette Lee (Freeman) Robinson and Vernon W. Putney Sr. on September 1, 1976. She attended Madrid-Waddington High School and later obtained her GED continuing her education at BOCES and acquiring her LPN certification. She was at one time employed at St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena, and later employed with Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg. She was recently employed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital until leaving in 2010.
She is survived by her father Vernon W. Putney Sr. of Syracuse, NY and mother Linette Lee Robinson of Norfolk, NY. She is also survived by her loving children; Gabrielle Hohol and companion Anthony Garcia of Massena, NY; Alexander W. Perras and companion Margaret Murray; Heidi Perras and Madison Brannen all of Massena, NY. Also surviving Stacey are her grandchildren: Sophia, Carmen, Kyle, Eli, and Maddy.
Along with her brother Kenneth Goleski and husband Kevin Yackmack of Pittsburgh, PA, Stacey is also survived by her sister Kimberly and husband Jamie LaJoy of Georgia, brother Vernon W. Jr. and wife Stacey Putney of Fullerton, CA and a brother in-law Timothy French of Chase Mills, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Stacey was predeceased by her sister Shelly French in November of 2016.
Stacey had become very passionate about voting and civil liberties after she stepped away from nursing in 2010. She enjoyed engaging in lively political discussions, and was excited to discuss current events with her family and friends. She cared deeply about social justice issues, and was often posting voter information to encourage everyone to vote in November. Stacey will be remembered for her laughter, her brilliant sense of humor, and her love of family.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
