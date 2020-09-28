State infection rate reaches 1.5 percent

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s COVID-19 infection rate was significantly higher Sunday than it’s been for a couple months.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that 1.5 percent of 52,000 people tested were positive on Sunday. The rate has been 1.1 percent or below since July 22.
Cuomo says the increase is mostly due to infection clusters in Brooklyn, Rockland, and Orange counties.
He said Brooklyn’s rate is at 2.6 percent and the Mid-Hudson region, which includes Rockland and Orange counties, is at 3 percent.
Cuomo said officials are working at narrowing down the cause of the clusters by testing more people in those areas and tracing the contact of anyone who’s positive.
He said there have also been spikes nationally. Wisconsin ’s infection rate is 18 percent, Iowa’s is 15 percent, Utah and Missouri’s are 12 percent, and Florida’s is at 10 percent.
The governor said that internationally, there have been spikes in France, Spain, and Israel.
Besides that, he said, some increase was expected because of the season.
“We’re coming into the fall and all the health experts said you have to be careful about the fall,” he said, because people are spending more time indoors, schools and colleges are starting up again, and the flu season is getting underway.
Eleven people died from the disease Sunday. That number is usually lower and was down to one for one day last week.
The disease has 543 people in hospitals, 135 in intensive care, and 57 in hospitals.
The governor also said he is extending the ban on residential evictions and foreclosures to January 1.
