Tri-county region reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Monday.
Two of them are in Jefferson County.
No one is hospitalized; 9 people are in mandatory isolation and 79 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 264 positive cases and performed 20,172 tests.
The county says 254 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
In St. Lawrence County, 3 new cases were confirmed, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 322.
Officials said 6 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 312 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 58,043 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County reported no new cases Monday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 66. One person is in isolation. Everyone else has recovered.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.