Troopers ask for help finding 300 stolen decoys
State police are asking for help in their investigation involving 300 stolen Canada goose decoys. (Source: New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff | September 28, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 8:28 AM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding hundreds of decoys they say were stolen about a week ago.

Troopers say the 300 Canada goose decoys were stolen from the Grasse River south of Morley in the town of Canton.

They were apparently stolen sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 21 and 6 a.m. the next day.

Two of the stolen decoys are pictured above.

Anyone with information can call Investigator Christopher Nye or Trooper Justin Dowdle at 518-873-2776.

