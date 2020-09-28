Troopers ask for help finding 300 stolen decoys

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding hundreds of decoys they say were stolen about a week ago.
Troopers say the 300 Canada goose decoys were stolen from the Grasse River south of Morley in the town of Canton.
They were apparently stolen sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 21 and 6 a.m. the next day.
Two of the stolen decoys are pictured above.
Anyone with information can call Investigator Christopher Nye or Trooper Justin Dowdle at 518-873-2776.
