William J. Fitch, 90, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - William J. Fitch, Watertown passed away Saturday, September 26th while under the care of his caregivers Darren and Carol Smith and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 90 years old.
A prayer service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 1 pm – 2 pm at the funeral home.
William was born December 1, 1929 in North Bay, NY. At the age of 10 he went to live with his foster parents, John and Laura Snider. In January, 2010 he moved into the Smith’s Family Care Home where he resided until his passing.
Surviving are his caregivers, Darren and Carol Smith, Watertown: his roommate Fellipe Johnson, Watertown.
For over 50 years, William worked at various establishments such as FW Woolworths, Hotel Woodruff, Fort Drum Mess Hall, and Army Warehouse that was located at New York Air Brake and for Benny’s Steak House for 22 years.
At the age of 13, William was in Boy Scouts Troop #7. He enjoyed watching and feeding the birds and his cats, Smokie, Mia, playing bingo, scratch off lottery tickets and going to the casino.
William was the sweetest person and a pleasure to be with. He will be greatly missed by many.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made in his name to the SPCA, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
