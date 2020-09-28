Woman killed in Friday’s bus accident identified

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police have identified the woman who was killed in last Friday’s bus accident in the city.
According to police, 35 year old Stephanie Jenkins of Olive Street in Watertown died from blunt force trauma when she was run over by an Adirondack Trailways bus.
Officials say Jenkins left her home to travel by bus out of the area.
She was behind the bus terminal at 540 State Street when the bus stopped on the street to wait for traffic to turn into the driveway.
According to police, Jenkins walked from behind the building, but when the bus started to move, she ran toward the rear passenger side of the bus.
She was knocked down and the bus passed over her, police said.
Jenkins was dead when emergency personnel arrived on the scene.
