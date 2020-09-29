Cynthia S. Grant, 72, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cynthia S. Grant, Evans Mills passed away Monday, September 28th at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. She was 72 years old.
She was born in Long Island, NY on November 19, 1947 the daughter to the late Franklin and Virginia Booth Sanders.
Cynthia is survived by her children, Paul (Mary) Grant, Watertown; Michael (Lori) Grant, East Meadow, NY; Robert Grant, Evans Mills; 4 grandchildren, Paul, Derek, Sarah and Sammy Grant. Also surviving is her sister Patricia Cotter, brother Hank Sanders, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister Virginia Drefus.
Cynthia was a beloved and dedicated mother, loyal friend and loving aunt. She was extremely generous and always could be relied on for those in times of trouble and especially for times of joy.
Her family wants to give a special thanks to her lifelong friends Peggy Pierri, Bob and the Late Val Raffaele and the residents of Milltown Apartments for their friendship and assistance in the past few years. An extra special thank you goes out to Cindy Juarbe and Carrie Healy who were loved by her as if they were her own daughters.
It was Cynthia’s request not to have calling hours, a burial and celebration of life will be held on a day and time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
