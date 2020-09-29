DANC to host hazardous waste collection this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you have chemicals or other hazardous waste you need to get rid of, the Development Authority of the North Country (DANC) is hosting an event this weekend that could help.
There will be a household hazardous waste collection day in Watertown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (October 3) at the Jefferson County Highway garage on County Route 190 (outer West Main Street).
Items such as solvents, pesticides, fluorescent light tubes, pool chemicals, oil-based paints, and aerosol cans with product in them will be accepted.
Empty aerosol cans, motor oil, asbestos, construction debris, explosives, and latex paint will not.
Everyone who attends must wear a mask and stay in their vehicles. The materials they are bringing to the event must be in the truck or as far back in the vehicle as possible.
Find out more at www.northcountryrecycles.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.