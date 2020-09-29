Harvey Lyndaker, 84, formerly of Lowville

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harvey Lyndaker, 84, passed away September 27, 2020 following a long illness.
He was born May 21, 1936 in Lowville, NY a son of the late Alexander and Phylis (Edick) Lyndaker. Harvey graduated from Lowville Academy in 1953 and Cornell University with a BA in Agricultural Sciences in 1957. Mr. Lyndaker was the Vocational Agriculture Teacher at Medina Central Schools for 35 years and Advisor for the Medina Chapter of the FFA. Harvey enjoyed coaching wrestling and track for a few years, but found his passion refereeing for wrestling, and was in 2009 inducted into the WNY Wrestling Coaches Association Section 6 Hall of Fame in recognition of a long career in service to the sport. He was a licensed Real Estate Agent for Zambito Realtors, served in the US Army National Guard and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity at Cornell.
In his spare time Harvey enjoyed going on trips to ride ATV’s or to go downhill skiing, tackling projects of any kind, listening to old school country music, and helping anyone who needed a hand. And eating popcorn, ice cream, donuts, and strawberry-rhubarb pie… He also took great pleasure in making those around him smile – with his own brand of sarcasm and wit. He received the greatest joy spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. To know Harv, was to love Harv…
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Janet; children, David Lyndaker and Heidi (Toby Williams) Lyndaker; grandchildren, Allison Ruth and Christopher Alexander; siblings, Olin (Mary), Arletha (Richard) Bellinger, Lois (Eddie) Clark, Robert, Doris Grysikiewicz, Carolyn McNeil, Charlotte Millard and Carl (Tammy); sister-in-law Marlene Lyndaker: several nieces, nephews and cousins. predeceased by brothers, Richard (Pauline), Edward (Kathryn) and Elton.
The family will receive friends at the Bates, Wallace & Heath Funeral Home, 38 State St. Middleport on Friday October 2, from 4:00-7:00. Harvey’s Funeral Service will be held at the family home 3568 Stone, Rd. Middleport, NY 14105 on Saturday, October 3, at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at West Ridgeway Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Medina Chapter of the FFA, C/O Memorial Fund, 2 Mustang Dr. Medina, NY 14103 or New York FFA Leadership Training Foundation. 9340 Long Pond Rd. Croghan, NY 13327. https://oswegatchie.networkforgood.com/projects/110497-in-memory-of-harvey-lyndaker
