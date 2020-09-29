Harvey Lyndaker, 84, formerly of Lowville

He was born May 21, 1936 in Lowville, NY a son of the late Alexander and Phylis (Edick) Lyndaker. Harvey graduated from Lowville Academy in 1953 and Cornell University with a BA in Agricultural Sciences in 1957. Mr. Lyndaker was the Vocational Agriculture Teacher at Medina Central Schools for 35 years and Advisor for the Medina Chapter of the FFA. Harvey enjoyed coaching wrestling and track for a few years, but found his passion refereeing for wrestling, and was in 2009 inducted into the WNY Wrestling Coaches Association Section 6 Hall of Fame in recognition of a long career in service to the sport. He was a licensed Real Estate Agent for Zambito Realtors, served in the US Army National Guard and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity at Cornell.