Joyce A. Widrick, 75, of Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joyce A. Widrick, 75, Adams, passed away Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at University Hospital in Syracuse.
Services will be held for the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Joyce is survived by her husband Kenneth; her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Keith Kirby, Adams; two grandchildren Nicole (Jeramy) Lowther and Ashley Kirby; two great grandchildren Elizebeth and Ethan Lowther; four sisters Grace Caufield, Barbara Leltonen, Betty Nutting and Darlene Denny; a brother Bruce Nutting; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Michael and siblings Beverly McNitt, Linda Vann, Ronald Nutting, William (Jake) Nutting and Joan McNitt.
Joyce was born in Pulaski January 30, 1945, a daughter to Arthur and Florence King Nutting. Joyce worked at the C&M Restaurant in Pulaski before pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse. She worked for 30 years at the Samaritan Keep Home until retiring in 2010.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and casino and shopping trips with her sisters. Joyce volunteered regularly with the Belleville Volunteer Fire Department on their Chicken barbecues and fireman fields days.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 41, Belleville, NY 13611. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
