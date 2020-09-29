Man flees deputies when they answer domestic call

LEWIS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Boonville man was allegedly involved in a brief standoff with police during a domestic dispute.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that when they arrived at the domestic call on Kotary Road in the town of Lewis, they saw 28-year-old Dustin Eaton apparently holding a woman down in the yard.
Deputies say Eaton ran off into a wooded area when he spotted them and there was a brief standoff before he surrendered.
He was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, aggravated family offense, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, and second-degree harassment.
Eaton was arraigned and then jailed on $2,500 bail.
