New York’s COVID-19 clusters focused in 20 counties

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 20 out of the New York’s 1,740 zip codes are driving up the COVID-19 infection rate for the entire state.
Cuomo said state officials are zeroing in on clusters in Brooklyn, Rockland, and Orange counties and increasing testing there.
Some of those counties, he said, have infection rates in the double digits.
Together, they have a rate of 5 percent.
“That is five times the normal state rate,” he said.
The state’s rate has been around 1 percent for the last couple of months.
On Monday the state’s rate was 1.1 percent when factored normally. Including the extra, more-focused testing in those 20 zip codes, the state’s rate is 1.3 percent.
The coronavirus killed two people in the state Monday and had 571 people in hospitals.
There were 147 people in intensive care and 61 on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.