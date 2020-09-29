No new COVID-19 cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Tuesday.
In Jefferson County, no one is hospitalized; 6 people are in mandatory isolation and 75 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 264 positive cases and performed 21,227 tests.
The county says 257 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
In St. Lawrence County, 0 new cases were confirmed, keeping the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began at 322.
Officials said 5 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 313 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 58,598 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County reported no new cases Tuesday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 66. One person is in isolation. Everyone else has recovered.
