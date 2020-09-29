Ogdensburg’s comptroller announces he’s retiring Wednesday

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city comptroller is retiring Wednesday.
Timothy Johnson made the announcement Tuesday. However, he’s staying on a part-time to help with the transition.
Johnson told 7 News his plans for retirement have been in the works for a while and said it’s time to move on and do something different.
He said he will help transition some of his work to employees in office and work with department heads on some of their projects.
When asked if his retirement is related to the strife that’s going on in Ogdensburg, he said, “Well, it’s been a difficult year, difficulties with the finances.”
Johnson added, “No bad feelings at all; just time to go on.”
He served as city comptroller for 4 years.
See his full news release below:
