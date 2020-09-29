Oliver Jr. Francis LaFave, 75, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Oliver Jr. Francis LaFave, age 75, of Wilder Drive, Harrisville, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 1:00PM at the family’s home with John LaFave officiating, a luncheon will follow after the services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville.
Oliver is survived by his wife, Beverly LaFave of Harrisville, NY; his sons, Todd LaFave and wife, Carol, of Harrisville, NY, Tracy LaFave and his wife, Shelley, of Weedsport, NY and Travis LaFave of Liverpool, NY; four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Connie Brown and her late husband, Ed, Pat Evans and her husband, Larry, Janet Ward and her husband, Dick, all of Harrisville, NY; his brothers, Robert LaFave and his wife, Sue, Gary LaFave, Richard LaFave, Roger LaFave and his wife, Penny, all of Harrisville, NY and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is predeceased by two sisters, Gladys Young in 1996 and Delores Young in 2019.
Oliver was born on May 16, 1945, in Tupper Lake, NY, the son of the late Oliver Joseph and Bernest Clara (Dibble) LaFave. He attended Harrisville Central School. Oliver worked at the bowling pin factory and Kraft Foods in Lowville, NY. He also worked trimming trees for tree preservation. After thirty-four years at Newton Falls, he retired. Oliver then worked part time as a maintenance man for Harris Courts senior living in Harrisville, NY. On August 1, 1964, Oliver married Beverly I. McIntyre at the Natural Bridge Methodist Church.
Oliver was a member of the Elks Club and the Harrisville Fire Department. He enjoyed camping, rummage sales, collecting and listening to old country records and music, playing washer boards, old cars and taking his 1998 Chrysler Convertible to car shows, going to the casino, and cutting wood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Oliver’s memory to the Town of Diana Museum, PO Box 216, Harrisville NY 13648.
