Sally M. Green, 70, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sally M. Green, 70, of 29950 State Rt. 3, Black River, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2020 at her home.
She was born on September 7, 1950 in Lowville, NY, daughter of Vernon and Harriet (Healy) Peck. Sally attended Copenhagen School. Following school she married Richard R. Green and the couple resided in Black River. Sally worked at Stature Electric in Watertown for over thirty years, up until she retired.
Sally enjoyed gambling, going to the family camp in Stillwater and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Among her survivors are a son and daughter-in-law, Dean (Susan) Peck, Watertown, a daughter and son-in-law, Charrie (Ryan) Hardy, Watertown; her grandchildren, Christopher Rounds, Jarrod (Brittany) Peck, Zachary Peck, Ryan Frye, Lindsey (Thomas) Green, Tyler McKnight and Jade McKnight; seven great grandchildren, Hadley, Addison, Avery, Kiernan, Raegyn, Aubrey and Kellen; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Ronald (Jo Ann) Peck, Champion, Randy (Sandra) Peck, Copenhagen, Terry Peck, Carthage, Thomas Peck, Copenhagen; a sister, Linda LeClair, Calcium; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, a brother, Timothy Peck and a sister Mary Beth Peck passed away before her.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. It was Sally’s wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will take place at the convenience of the family.
