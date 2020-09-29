Schedule set for Lewis County soccer

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Frontier League soccer schedule has been released for the four Lewis County schools that will be playing in the fall.
Scrimmages will take place on Friday, October 9.
In boys' varsity soccer, Lowville will be at Beaver River for a scrimmage with South Lewis playing at Copenhagen. Those scrimmages are scheduled for late afternoon.
The girls' scrimmages that day feature Beaver River at Lowville and Copenhagen at South Lewis. Those scrimmages are also afternoon affairs.
The first day of games will take place Wednesday, October 14.
In boys' soccer, Lowville will visit South Lewis and Beaver River travels to Copenhagen. Those games will be in the evening.
On the girls' side, South Lewis visits Lowville and Copenhagen travels to Beaver River. Those contests will also be under the lights.
Boys and girls will both play a condensed schedule of eight games each.
The slate of games is scheduled to wrap up on Friday, October 30. No playoffs are scheduled because of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.