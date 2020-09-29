Search underway for 2 teenagers in Natural Bridge area

NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two teenagers in the Natural Bridge - Carthage area.
Officials say 17 year old Jacob House of Natural Bridge and 14 year old Bree Shultz of Cape Vincent were last seen around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to authorities, the teens were not dressed for conditions when they left on an ATV in Natural Bridge.
State forest rangers, state police, Carthage police, and members of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are searching for them.
Officials said it appears the girl went willingly, but may be in danger.
The ATV the two were on is an olive green 2000 Honda with New York registration 93-JA56.
If anyone has information, call 315-786-2601.
The Natural Bridge Fire Department is being used as a command center.
