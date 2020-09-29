Tampa Bay Lightning win with help from Massena & Brasher Falls natives

Stanley Cup Final (Source: MGN)
By Mel Busler | September 29, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 7:58 AM

EDMONTON, Alberta (WWNY) - An NHL player with local roots is a Stanley Cup champion.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the champions of bubble hockey.

Brayden Point scored his playoff-best 14th goal and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup and finish off the NHL playoffs staged in quarantine during the pandemic.

Congratulations to Massena native and Lightning defenseman Zach Begosian.

He had a chance to play in the postseason for the first time in his long career -- and it paid off.

Also, congratulations to Ike and Vicki Begosian who watched son Zach hoist the cup -- and also Derek LaLonde from Brasher Falls, an assistant coach with the team.

