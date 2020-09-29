Tampa Bay Lightning win with help from Massena & Brasher Falls natives

EDMONTON, Alberta (WWNY) - An NHL player with local roots is a Stanley Cup champion.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are the champions of bubble hockey.
Brayden Point scored his playoff-best 14th goal and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup and finish off the NHL playoffs staged in quarantine during the pandemic.
Congratulations to Massena native and Lightning defenseman Zach Begosian.
He had a chance to play in the postseason for the first time in his long career -- and it paid off.
Also, congratulations to Ike and Vicki Begosian who watched son Zach hoist the cup -- and also Derek LaLonde from Brasher Falls, an assistant coach with the team.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.