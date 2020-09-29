Tomorrow’s Health: COVID-19 vaccine trials, dementia sleep test & radiotherapy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new study shows it is highly likely older people are being left out of the majority of COVID-19 vaccine trials and other experimental treatments.
That’s despite the fact that people 65 years and older make up at least 30 percent of coronavirus cases and 80 percent of deaths.
Researchers in Massachusetts say they’re particularly concerned about the exclusion from clinical trials for treatment, because dosing can be different for older people.
Dementia sleep test
A simple sleep test could help diagnose and predict dementia in older adults.
Scientists in Boston and New York City created a model that estimates the difference between a person’s chronological age and the biological age of their brain through EEG measurements when they sleep.
A higher score on the index indicates deviation from normal brain aging, which could be a sign of dementia.
Radiotherapy
New research finds patients with localized advanced prostate cancer may be able to avoid radiotherapy and its side effects.
The study found patients should be closely followed after surgery.
If the cancer shows signs of returning, then radiotherapy should be considered.
