United Helpers is hiring for variety of jobs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’re looking for a job, you might want to check out United Helpers in St. Lawrence County.
The organization that runs rehabilitation and senior care facilities in Canton and Ogdensburg is looking to fill a variety of positions with upcoming open interviews.
Michelle Matthews, human resources manager, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.
She says United Helpers normally has job fairs in the spring and summer to fill positions, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that.
Open interviews are being used as an opportunity to tell people what positions are available and what the company has to offer.
United Helpers is looking for direct support professionals, nurses, clinicians, accountants, and office techs.
There are also entry-level positions for housekeeping and food service available.
In Canton, interviews will be held on Friday, October 2 at the Eleanor Burke Memorial Pavilion located adjacent to its campus at 205 State Street Road.
Interviews for CNAs as well as other nursing positions will be held from 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. Both already licensed CNAs and those interested in taking the class are encouraged to attend.
Interviews for housekeeping and food service positions will be held from 1 to 2 p.m.
In Ogdensburg, interviews for CNAs, other nursing positions, and cooks will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6.
All interviews will take place outside the building’s main entrance at 8101 State Route 68. Both already licensed CNAs and those interested in taking the class are encouraged to attend.
If you would like to browse a list of available positions from across the organization, visit www.unitedhelpers.org/employment.
